MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 12,040,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,611 shares of company stock worth $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 167,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,479. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

