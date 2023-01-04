MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Karen Seaberg sold 438 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.35, for a total value of $47,457.30.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of MGPI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.45. The company had a trading volume of 129,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,301. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.