ML & R Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.92. The stock had a trading volume of 548,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,124,676. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

