Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,961 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Model N Price Performance
MODN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.60.
Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Model N
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
Further Reading
