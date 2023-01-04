Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,961 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,156.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Model N Price Performance

MODN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,889. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 758,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 350.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 115,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 89,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

