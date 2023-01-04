Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $127.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

