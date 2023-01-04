Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys 186 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

