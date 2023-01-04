Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,008 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

