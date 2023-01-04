Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42.

