Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,542.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFIV stock opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

