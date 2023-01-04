Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 635,707 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

