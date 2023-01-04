Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 119 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 284,363 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 115,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,159,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $156,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $305,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $118.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average of $104.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $167.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

