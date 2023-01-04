Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases Shares of 2,260 ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 42.5% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the second quarter valued at about $278,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.46.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Company Profile

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

