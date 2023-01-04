Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,623,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after purchasing an additional 481,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,425,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

