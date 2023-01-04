Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

