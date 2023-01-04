Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $14,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

TAP stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

