monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 3.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.15 and last traded at $115.28. Approximately 4,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.
MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
