monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 3.5%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.15 and last traded at $115.28. Approximately 4,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.43.

MNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $8,834,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 900.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd raised its position in shares of monday.com by 1,870.0% in the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 184,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,210,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

