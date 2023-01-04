Monero Price Hits $150.74 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $83.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.74 or 0.00895178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,839.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00446035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00020844 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00112966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00601086 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00255029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00239992 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,695 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

