Monero (XMR) One Day Volume Hits $84.98 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $151.84 or 0.00902187 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $84.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00448904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00112503 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00610348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00260753 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00240595 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,222,777 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

