Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.16 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $162.58 million and $7.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00071487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023150 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003713 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,006,597 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

