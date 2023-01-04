MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 877,900 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 813,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MSCI Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $12.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $474.12. The stock had a trading volume of 409,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,053. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $591.83. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

