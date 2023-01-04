My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $839,370.71

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $839,370.71 and $812,382.58 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

