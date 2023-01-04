My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Up 12.9% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $817,315.68 and approximately $785,829.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.48 or 0.01551600 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00008532 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00017830 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.42 or 0.01776768 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

