Nano (XNO) Price Tops $0.66

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Nano has a market capitalization of $88.04 million and approximately $875,363.51 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,845.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00447291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00896569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00112851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00607925 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00260788 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

