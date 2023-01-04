Neal Walker Sells 25,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

