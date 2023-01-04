Neal Walker Sells 25,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
See Also
