New Street Research Begins Coverage on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Equities researchers at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Snap to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Snap to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

SNAP stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,857 shares of company stock worth $11,264,962 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 51.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

