Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Newtek Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NEWTL stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 859 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $26.00.

