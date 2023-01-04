NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 3.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 111,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,975,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

About NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after acquiring an additional 606,355 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter worth $31,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 583,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 864,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

