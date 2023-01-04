NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Down 3.2%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 111,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,975,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
