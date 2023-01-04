Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Bought by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Nextdoor comprises 0.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 79.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nextdoor by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 957,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,765,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nextdoor stock opened at 2.07 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of 1.82 and a 1 year high of 7.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.20 and its 200-day moving average is 2.84.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09. The firm had revenue of 53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.16 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 61.16% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

