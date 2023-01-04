NFT (NFT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $747.23

NFT (NFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $561,605.41 and $747.23 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039626 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019046 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00233816 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01513424 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $747.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

