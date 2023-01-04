Nir Zuk Sells 26,625 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,273,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,144. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.74 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

