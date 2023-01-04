Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Shares Up 6.7%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 10,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Northern Vertex Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile
Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
