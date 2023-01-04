Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $536.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.33 and a 200-day moving average of $497.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $364.62 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

