Northstar Group Inc. Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 635,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $53,585,000 after buying an additional 34,554 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 130,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.88.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
