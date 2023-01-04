Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 25.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.15.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $245.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.