Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,635,000 after buying an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,558,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,102,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 118,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $211.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

