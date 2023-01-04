NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

