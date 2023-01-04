Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$68.39 and last traded at C$68.39. 253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.75.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.55 million and a P/E ratio of 15.30.

Olympia Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Olympia Financial Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.

