Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 13,265 shares.The stock last traded at $92.20 and had previously closed at $92.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

