Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

