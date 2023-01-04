Orca Investment Management LLC Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orca Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.80. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

