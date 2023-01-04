Orchid Price Reaches $0.0692 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $47.82 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041006 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019455 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00234177 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06971288 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,227,174.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

