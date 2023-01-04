Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,544. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at C$9,390,687.68. In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.72, for a total transaction of C$473,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,390,687.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

