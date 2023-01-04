Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.
OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.25.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,544. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$18.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
