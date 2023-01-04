Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,538.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $625,500.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.31. 322,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outset Medical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 215,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

