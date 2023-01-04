Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 37,600 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.20% of TD SYNNEX worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after buying an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,416.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE SNX opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

