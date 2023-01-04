Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

PH stock opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

