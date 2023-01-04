PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
PARTS iD Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,124. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
PARTS iD Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARTS iD (ID)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.