PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PARTS iD Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,124. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

