Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.35. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 171,964 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTY. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Party City Holdco Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Party City Holdco

About Party City Holdco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after buying an additional 373,190 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,842,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 3,886,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 2,788,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 242,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 295,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

