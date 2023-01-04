Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.35. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 171,964 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTY. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.
Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.
