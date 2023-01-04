PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in PayPal by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.36. 321,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,369,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

