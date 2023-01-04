Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.29. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

