Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 197,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,983,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

